unemployment

US unemployment claims rise to 885,000 amid resurgence of COVID-19

By Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose again last week to 885,000 as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens the economy's recovery from its springtime collapse.

The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased from 862,000 the previous week. It showed that nine months after the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy, many employers are still slashing jobs as the pandemic forces more business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home.


Before the coronavirus erupted in March, weekly jobless claims had typically numbered only about 225,000. The far-higher current pace of claims reflects an employment market under stress and diminished job security for many.

MORE: 10,000 restaurants expected to close in the next 3 weeks because of COVID-19, according to report

The total number of people who are receiving traditional state unemployment benefits fell to 5.5 million from 5.8 million. That figure is down sharply from its peak of nearly 23 million in May. It means that some jobless Americans are finding jobs and no longer receiving aid. But it also indicates that many of the unemployed have used up their state benefits, which typically expire after six months.


With layoffs still elevated and new confirmed viral cases in the United States now exceeding 200,000 a day on average, the economy's modest recovery is increasingly in danger. States and cities are issuing mask mandates, limiting the size of gatherings, restricting restaurant dining, closing gyms or reducing the hours and capacity of bars, stores and other businesses.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve signaled that it expects the economy to rebound at a healthy pace next year as viral vaccines become widely distributed. But Chair Jerome Powell warned that the next three to six months will likely be painful for the unemployed and small businesses as pandemic cases spike. The Fed made clear that it's prepared to keep interest rates ultra-low for the long run to help the economy withstand those threats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldlayoffunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
Talks escalate on new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COIVD-19 LATEST: Wake Co. officials urge others to stay vigilant
25-year-old police officer killed in Concord shootout near I-85
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
US set records for COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Duke ICU running out of beds as COVID-19 numbers rise
NC man to run backwards for 100 miles to raise $100K
1-in-4 small businesses at risk of closing doors, survey says
Show More
Major snowstorm slams Northeast US
Vet surprised with 'thank you' notes during visit to mortgage-free home
Expect quicker authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Man who spent a month in ICU with COVID-19 skeptical of vaccine
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News