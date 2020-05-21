unemployment

Millions more people likely sought US unemployment benefits

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have left tens of millions of people unemployed but that have begun to slow as states allow some businesses to reopen and fewer companies slash jobs.

Millions more people likely filed for unemployment benefits last week, after 36 million sought aid in the previous eight weeks as the coronavirus forced employers to close and sent the economy into a deep recession.

The pace of layoffs has declined for six straight weeks, and some reopened businesses have rehired a portion of their laid-off employees. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains immense.

The continuing job cuts reflect an economy that is gripped by the worst downturn since the Great Depression. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the economy is shrinking at a 38% annual rate in the April-June quarter. That would be, by far, the worst quarterly contraction on record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Senior Attorney talks workers' rights, evictions, unemployment with ABC11
NC DES prepares to accept unemployment compensation claims
What the NC unemployment office is doing to handle claims surge
Debate: More stimulus checks or wait and see?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Changes coming for RDU passengers
NC will move into Phase 2 on Friday: Here's what that means
What businesses are allowed to reopen in North Carolina?
RADAR | Heavy rain brings potential for flooding
1 killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler on Highway 13
This Fayetteville church is taking a slow approach to Phase 2 reopening
Face recognition reunites abducted man with family after 32 years
Show More
'All Hands Raleigh' helping struggling restaurant workers
Are public bathrooms safe from coronavirus? Expert weighs in
Raleigh police release video in officer-involved shooting
No lifting: Gyms to remain closed during Phase 2 reopening
Costco customer kicked out of store for refusing to wear mask
More TOP STORIES News