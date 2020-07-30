economy

2 grim reports are expected on coronavirus' damage to US economy

WASHINGTON -- The government is poised Thursday to deliver a double-dose of sobering news - on the devastation the coronavirus caused the U.S. economy last quarter and the damage it continues to inflict on the job market.

The pandemic is believed to have caused the economy to shrink during the April-June period at an annual rate exceeding 30%. That would easily shatter the existing record for a quarterly contraction, a 10% drop in 1958.

The virus forced millions of employers to slash jobs as consumers stopped shopping and traveling, and hotels, restaurants and small businesses closed their doors. Most analysts expect the economy to manage a sharp bounce-back in the current July-September quarter. Yet with confirmed coronavirus cases elevated in a majority of states, the economy could worsen in the months ahead.

At the same time that the government will estimate how the economy fared last quarter, it will issue its latest snapshot of the weekly toll of layoffs that remain persistently high as companies continue to cut jobs. More than 1 million people have applied for unemployment benefits for 18 straight weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ECONOMY
A troubling pandemic thought: Are THESE the good old days?
Poll: 1/2 of workers laid off during pandemic believe job are lost
1.4 million seek jobless aid, first increase since March
1.3M sought jobless aid last week, even as economy slowly picks up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Isaias could reach North Carolina next week
Video from fatal Roxboro officer-involved shooting released
Raleigh Christmas Parade goes virtual in 2020
Crews cover up Carr Building nameplate at UNC
COVID-19 Latest: Lee County Schools talk reopening
NC farmers say state fair cancellation will take away from exposure
Obama to eulogize Lewis at Atlanta funeral
Show More
Trump plans to accept nomination at RNC in Charlotte, Pence says
NCPS votes to reopen under fully remote-learning for fall
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized in NYC
Vice President Mike Pence joins in round table at NC Biotech
Harnett moms concerned about kids returning to classroom
More TOP STORIES News