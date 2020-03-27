Crying baby found in plastic bag in Union County, woman charged

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An abandoned baby was found crying in a plastic bag in the woods in Union County.
On Wednesday, the Union County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about the baby and went to investigate. Deputies arrived and heard faint cries from the newborn, finding him in a bag underneath a pile of leaves.
The baby was found near a home on East Highway 74 in Marshville. The child was a newborn, according to officials.
A 24-year-old woman, Casey Marie Thomas, gave birth to the boy and is accused of abandoning him, according to WBTV. Thomas was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
The boy was taken to the hospital. He is in good condition.
