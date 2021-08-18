United Airlines warns flight attendants not to duct tape unruly passengers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10926689" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Maxwell Berry, 22, was charged with three counts of battery.

United Airlines has asked its flight attendants to not use duct tape to restrain unruly passengers to their seats.In a memo obtained by ABC News, the company reminds its flight attendants that duct-taping is not an option, and that other means of dealing with unruly passengers are available.Earlier this month, flight attendants on Frontier Airlines did use duct tape to restrain a passenger to his seat after he allegedly punched one of them and groped two others.It's unclear if United Airlines is responding directly to that incident.