United Airlines warns flight attendants not to duct tape unruly passengers

In a memo obtained by ABC News, the company reminds its flight attendants that duct-taping is not an option, and that other means of dealing with unruly passengers are available.
Earlier this month, flight attendants on Frontier Airlines did use duct tape to restrain a passenger to his seat after he allegedly punched one of them and groped two others.
It's unclear if United Airlines is responding directly to that incident.
