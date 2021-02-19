uber

Uber drivers entitled to 'worker' benefits, United Kingdom Supreme Court rules

By Jobina Fortson
BRITAIN -- The United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled that Uber's drivers are "workers" who are not self-employed.

This decision could have a big impact on Uber threatening its business model and the so-called gig economy.

The court's seven judges unanimously rejected Uber's appeal against a lower court ruling. They agreed that two Uber drivers were "workers" under British law - entitling them to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage. Uber had argued that the two were independent contractors.

This is similar to the issue California faced when the state-designated ride-hail drivers as employees in 2019 -- the classification was overturned by Proposition 22 in November.

Uber put out a blog post -- saying the next steps would be to survey drivers about what they want going forward and then make a decision about what's next in the coming weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesslyfttechnologyrideshareu.s. & worlduber
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
Seattle passes minimum pay law for Uber, Lyft drivers
CEO: Uber likely to shut down temporarily in CA over driver ruling
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
Raleigh restaurant quits GrubHub, says it's too costly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain to continue until noon Friday
LATEST: Vaccine appointments delayed due to weather
US lets in asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico, ends Trump policy
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Durham Public Schools will move forward with in-person learning
Ted Cruz calls trip to Cancun a 'mistake' in one-on-one interview
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Navy Bean Soup
Show More
Durham mom's apartment plagued with feces, leaks
US officially rejoins Paris climate accord
Mobile vaccination clinic reaches underserved communities in JoCo.
Federal charges added for men accused in 9-year-old's death in Durham
Wake County bus driver's lottery prize will help buy new home
More TOP STORIES News