localish

UH students help athletes follow their dreams around the world

EMBED <>More Videos

UH students help athletes follow their dreams around the world

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you've ever thought about trying a new sport, you typically need new shoes or equipment like a racket.

But not all athletes have that option. Sport wheelchairs are custom for each sport and can be incredibly expensive, with costs starting at $2,000.

The University of Houston Adaptive Athletics class wants to help athletes get chairs for no cost. When in-person wheelchair tennis and rugby activities were paused last spring due to the pandemic, the class shifted focus to rebuilding sport wheelchairs for athletes in Bangladesh.

Athletes there are incredibly talented but lack the equipment to compete.

The UH class collected 40 donated sports wheelchairs from sports programs around the country hoping to upcycle their old equipment. The class has spent several weeks being refurbished, and will eventually be shipped to Dhaka.

The class needs $18,000 to ship the chairs across the world. You can donate here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondisabilityathletesktrksportslocalish
LOCALISH
UH students help athletes follow their dreams around the world
This pug joins her family at the table!
Chicken sandwich battle heats up, with a Hawaiian twist
Cucina Maria continues legacy of originator, with protégé at the helm
TOP STORIES
COVID could be under control by spring if vaccinations go up: Fauci
LATEST: Fauci urges greater use of COVID antibody treatments
Forecast: Feeling Near 102° With Pop-Up Storms Today
Pelosi deal with moderates set to ease Biden budget standoff
Woman dies after testing positive for COVID-19 on Carnival cruise
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul
Show More
Are extended warranties worth it on back-to-school laptops?
Asian American leaders fear COVID origin report could fuel violence
Durham students return to classrooms: What's different this year?
As Holly Springs grows, Wake County works to quench landfill stench
Vaccinated CA couple stuck in Italy after positive COVID test
More TOP STORIES News