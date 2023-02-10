Man arrested in connection with assault of student at UNC Chapel Hill

UNC police arrested a man in connection with an assault on a student Wednesday.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police arrested a man after a student at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill reported being assaulted Wednesday night.

University officials said a man tried to pull a student into the woods behind Craige Residence Hall on Skipper Bowles Drive. The student was able to fight the attacker off and call police.

The man was later arrested by UNC police and taken into custody.

The man's name has not been released.

