FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Up to eight people have been displaced after an overnight Fayetteville apartment fire.Fayetteville fire officials said the department was dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. to the Rayconda Apartments at 1918 Rayconda Road and Kodiak Drive.Firefighters were able to put out the blaze at the three-story building but up to eight people have been displaced. Red Cross was requested for help.An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.