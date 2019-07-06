UPDATE: 2-year-old in stolen SUV found safe, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old who was in a stolen SUV on Friday night has been found safe, according to Southern Pines police.
Authorities said the incident was reported just after 9 p.m.
They said the car, with the child inside, was stolen from Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines by two men.
The car was reported to be a grey, 2015 S-U-V with Oregon license plates, and was last seen in the area of Southern Middle School in Aberdeen, according to authorities.
Police said the child was wearing a Fourth of July onesie.
