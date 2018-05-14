CRIME

Update: 33-year-old woman arrested in death of Durham man

Michael Anthony Bullock (Credit: Durham police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police have made an arrest after investigating the death of a 54-year-old man in Durham.

Police said Ashey Nicole Burris, 33, of Durham, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder in this case.

On March 30, officers were dispatched to a home on East Umstead Street for a call about a cardiac arrest.

Michael Anthony Bullock, 54, was found inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the autopsy performed by the medical examiner's office, police have investigated the case as a homicide.

Burris has been placed in Durham County Jail without bond.
