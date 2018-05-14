Update: 33-year-old woman arrested in death of Durham man

Durham police have made an arrest after investigating the death of a 54-year-old man in Durham.Police said Ashey Nicole Burris, 33, of Durham, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder in this case.On March 30, officers were dispatched to a home on East Umstead Street for a call about a cardiac arrest.Michael Anthony Bullock, 54, was found inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Based on the autopsy performed by the medical examiner's office, police have investigated the case as a homicide.Burris has been placed in Durham County Jail without bond.