Update: Man charged in shooting that injured Food Lion worker

Raleigh police have charged a man in connection to the shooting that injured a Food Lion worker in June.

Malik Deshon Smith



Malik Deshon Smith, 21, has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

It happened June 9th around 8:23 p.m.

Police said the suspects approached a gray Jeep Compass in the parking lot of the Food Lion on Poole Road.

During the interaction, the Jeep took off at a high rate of speed.

The suspects shot at the vehicle, hitting other cars in the process.

A Food Lion employee was injured during the gunfire.

One suspect, who was wearing a white t-shirt, was then seen driving away in an older style work van, while the other two fled to a 2008 BMW 525 Sedan.

Smith was taken into custody without incident and has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
