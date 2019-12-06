UPS truck driver killed in Florida hostage situation, police shootout identified

The innocent UPS driver who was killed after a hostage situation and police shootout in South Florida Thursday was identified as Frank Ordonez. (Ordonez Family/Facebook)

MIAMI -- The innocent UPS driver who was killed after a hostage situation and police shootout in South Florida Thursday was identified as Frank Ordonez.

Ordonez's truck was carjacked by two men involved in a Coral Gables jewelry store robbery who then fled with him inside the vehicle, police said.

After a police chase, the UPS truck finally stopped in one of the middle lanes of a busy roadway, where a shootout with officers began.

Ordonez and another innocent bystander were killed by the gunfire, along with the two suspects, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Alexander and 41-year-old Ronnie Jerome Hill.

UPS said Ordonez, 27, joined the company in 2016. He started off as a package handler and then worked as a driver. His stepfather told ABC News Ordonez began working a new route two days ago and was planning to become a full-time driver in January.

"We are deeply saddened that UPS service provider Frank Ordonez passed away from a senseless act of violence on December 5, 2019. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and the other innocent victims involved in this incident," UPS said in a statement.

Ordonez leaves behind two daughters, ages three and five.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
miamifloridapolice chasefatal shootingcar chaseofficer involved shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ringleader pleads guilty to state charge in GoFundMe scam
Fire heavily damages roof at Washington Duke Inn
Protecting yourself and your packages from porch pirates
He wore an ankle monitor as he killed his ex. Was anyone tracking it?
Charges coming for Wakefield student who reported false shooting
Man falls 25 feet while hanging Christmas lights
NAS Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead, including gunman: Officials
Show More
Army asks company to stop putting Bible verses on dog tags
Low-wage workers share concerns with Durham city leaders
Former Golden Knight sets world record at Skydiving World Cup
Durham driver critical after crash where SUV went airborne
Why are people talking about snow for next week?
More TOP STORIES News