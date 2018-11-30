'Disgruntled customer' sets items on fire with hairspray blowtorch inside Philadelphia store

Police are looking for a woman who tried to set items in a store on fire with a hairspray blowtorch.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Police say they're looking for a "disgruntled customer" who got creative with the way she torched items at a store.

The woman is seen in surveillance video using a hairspray bottle and a lighter to make a blowtorch.

She then reached through an opening in the store's front counter and burned several items.

No one was injured.

Police say they will charge her with arson when they find her.

Her exact motive isn't clear, but for now police are just referring to her as a "disgruntled customer."
