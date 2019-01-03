ABC11 TOGETHER

Urgent need for blood after the holidays

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Now that the holidays are over, many people are settling back into their regular routines. Because so many people are busy or traveling during the holidays, blood collections go way down. That's one reason why there's an urgent push by The Blood Connection to get people to donate.

The Blood Connection is the sole blood supplier for the three WakeMed hospitals, UNC Rex Hospital as well as facilities in several other Eastern North Carolina counties.

The Blood Connection will hold a special blood drive on Friday, January 4 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Cary Towne Center front entrance, and at The Blood Connection offices, 5925 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. All donors will receive a $20 gift card.

Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abc11 togetherblood donationsblood drive
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC reminds people to continue giving in 2019
Raleigh Welcomes 2019 at First Night celebration
Raleigh native introduces inner-city kids to NYC's finest foods
Durham Rescue Mission hosts giveaway to help families in need
More abc11 together
Top Stories
Dead person found inside car that crashed into parked cars in Durham
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man get new fence after bad job
Driver dies in SUV crash on Durham Freeway
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Bullets fired into the air pose serious danger, police warn
Mystery illness takes teen's sense of sight, taste, smell
Man charged with repeatedly exposing himself in Mebane
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Show More
Mark Harris requests certification of 9th District results
$100,000 reward offered for killer of 7-year-old girl in Houston
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
Scooby Doo Mystery Machine spotted bringing joy to California
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 rounds used to take down lion after deadly attack
More News