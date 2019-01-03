Urgent need for blood after the holidays

Now that the holidays are over, many people are settling back into their regular routines. Because so many people are busy or traveling during the holidays, blood collections go way down. That's one reason why there's an urgent push by The Blood Connection to get people to donate.The Blood Connection is the sole blood supplier for the three WakeMed hospitals, UNC Rex Hospital as well as facilities in several other Eastern North Carolina counties.The Blood Connection will hold a special blood drive on Friday, January 4 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Cary Towne Center front entrance, and at The Blood Connection offices, 5925 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. All donors will receive a $20 gift card.