US 1 reopened in Wake Forest after driver fires shots from car, crashes into tree

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest was closed Saturday evening after a driver fired a gun into the air and crashed into a tree.Officials say it happened around 6:40 p.m. along Capital Boulevard near Burlington Mills Road.Wake Forest Spokesman Bill Crabtree said a man was reported to have shot a weapon out of his car, and then ran off the road and hit a tree. He was not reported to have crashed into anyone else.The man was injured in the crash, and subsequently rushed to the hospital.No other injuries were reported.Capital Boulevard was closed in both directions until about 7:15 p.m., according to the North Carolina DOT.