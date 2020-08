Major backups on U.S. Highway 70 in Clayton on Tuesday morning.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several lanes of U.S. Highway 70 in Johnston County were closed on Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer fire.The truck fire shut down part of the Clayton Bypass near Ranch Road and Highway 42.As of 6:45, one westbound lane of the highway is still closed, causing major delays. Truck operators were able to disconnect the trailer from the cab before the fire spread. There were no injuries in the fire.Police and fire crews were still on scene as of 6:45 as well as a tow truck. Drivers may want to use Business 70 as a detour.