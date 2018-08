https://t.co/wcz3SQS2qU, US-70, Both, Near Princeton, Vehicle Crash, Road Closed, at 7/1 2:45 PM — NCDOT Triangle Area (@NCDOT_Triangle) July 1, 2018

The aftermath of the crash on US-70

US-70 was closed after a motorcycle collided with an SUV near Princeton at 2:45 p.m.Police told our breaking news crew on the scene that it was a fatal crash.The road reopened around 4:30 p.m.