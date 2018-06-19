US 70 stretch in Durham reopens after person in car shot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --US 70 eastbound in Durham reopened to traffic after a passenger in a car was shot Monday night near Highway 98.
The incident happened near Highway 98, the Holloway Street exit.
The passenger was taken to a hospital with what Durham police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Police had no word on a possible motive or why the shots were fired at the car.
The portion of US 70 remained closed overnight but reopened early Tuesday morning.
The shooting remains under investigation.