U.S. Army veteran James Opelton Bradley convicted of third murder

James Opelton Bradley (image courtesy New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and a missing woman whose body has never been found has now been convicted in another slaying.

The StarNews reports U.S. Army veteran James Opelton Bradley was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Elisha Tucker. He's set to be sentenced Thursday.

Bradley served 23 years in prison in the slaying of his 8-year-old stepdaughter and was released from custody in March 2013. Tucker was reported missing that August.

Another woman, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, was reported missing nearly a year later in April 2014. Authorities searching for Van Newkirk's body instead found Tucker's, which had been stuffed in trash bags and buried in a field. Bradley was convicted in Van Newkirk's presumed death in 2017.

Note: Video appearing in this article is from 2017 when Bradley was charged with the two most recent slayings.
