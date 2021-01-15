Capitol mob intended to 'capture and assassinate' elected officials, federal prosecutors say

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Federal prosecutors say the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol aimed to "capture and assassinate" elected officials. The remark came in a motion prosecutors filed late Thursday in the case against Jacob Chansley.

He is the Arizona man who took part in the insurrection while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns.

Prosecutors say that after Chansley climbed up to the dais where Vice President Mike Pence had been presiding moments earlier, Chansley wrote a threatening note to Pence.

They said the note read: "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming.'' Chansley attorney Gerald Williams didn't return a phone call and email Friday morning seeking comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestprotestus capitolfbiu.s. & worldpoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Long line forms for vaccine in Cumberland County
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
MLK events kicked off Friday in Raleigh
Who killed JonBenet? Investigator's family keeps the search going
Show More
'One more check isn't enough,' Durham mayor pleads
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in NC
Man ejected, killed in Fayetteville crash on I-295 off-ramp
Most blame Trump for Capitol attack, poll finds
1 year after CO crisis, families at McDougald Terrace still struggling
More TOP STORIES News