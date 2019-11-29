rock climbing

US climber Brad Gobright dies in Mexico after falling nearly 1,000 feet

MEXICO CITY -- Civil defense officials in northern Mexico reported Thursday that California mountain climber Brad Gobright died in a fall.

The fall occurred Wednesday at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.

The Nuevo Leon state civil defense office said Gobright fell about 300 meters (yards).

The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright, 31, as a native of Orange County, California, who was "one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world."

Mexican officials said Gobright was accompanied by another foreign climber when the accident occurred. The civil defense office described the area as "inaccessible."

In a statement, the office said, "we extend our sympathies and support to the rock climbing community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicofatal fallrock climbingu.s. & worldfamous death
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROCK CLIMBING
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
10-Year-Old Climbs El Capitan in Yosemite
Man falls to death while rock climbing in North Carolina
Human error blamed for rock wall fall that killed 12-year-old
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UK police: Several wounded in stabbing near London Bridge
Creative ways to re-purpose Thanksgiving leftovers
Black Friday shoppers turn out for gift cards, big deals
NC kids donate Thanksgiving feast to USO as Dad's holiday gift
Man, woman shot while inside car at stoplight on Thanksgiving
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Family of Fort Bragg Soldier to hold vigil in Raleigh
Show More
Ocracoke families get to enjoy Thanksgiving after Dorian
8 things you can do instead of shopping on Black Friday
Houston Bulldog named 'Thor' wins 2019 National Dog Show
Foster children give thanks at Falcon Children's Home
Family who lost home in fire, counts Thanksgiving blessings
More TOP STORIES News