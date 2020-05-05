Your heroes: Proud dad, husband helps deliver meals throughout NC during COVID-19 pandemic

Craig Jones is a husband and dad of three daughters. He's one of the unsung heroes we're highlighting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones has been delivering food for U.S Foods for nearly 9 years. Jones delivers food to restaurants, hotels, schools and daycares. He currently serves Cumberland, Bladen, Sampson, Robeson, Hoke, Columbus, and Scotland counties.

Craig's wife says he'll leave for work at 4 a.m. and sometimes won't get back until dark. Even after long work days, Craig is still there for his wife and children, coaching softball and making them laugh.

"He is our everyday hero," said Stephanie Jones, Craig's wife.
