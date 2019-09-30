US Navy sailor dies after fall on aircraft carrier near San Diego

CHICAGO -- A sailor from Chicago died after a fall on a ship docked near San Diego.

Juan Jose Garcia, 21, fell onto an aircraft elevator in a down position Friday on the USS Nimitz, the U.S. Navy said. He died the next day.



"The crew mourns the loss of their shipmate and memorial plans are pending," the US Naval Air Forces said on Twitter.

The seaman was a logistics specialist who enlisted in 2017. The accident is under investigation.
