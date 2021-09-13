Education

North Carolina universities rank high in new Best Colleges report

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The newest rankings for U.S. colleges and universities once again shows that North Carolina has some of the best schools in the country.

Duke University tied for 9th in the latest rankings, UNC placed 28th and NC State came in at 79th.


When you only look at public universities, UNC comes in 5th place and NC State jumps to 32nd.


North Carolina Central University also ranks 48th overall for regional universities in the south.

This is the 37th year the U.S. News and World Report has evaluated 1,400 colleges and universities. The report takes into account 17 different measures of academic quality. Learn more here.
