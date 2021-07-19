Sports

US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics

EMBED <>More Videos

US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics

A member of the US women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 since arriving in Tokyo.

Japanese officials confirmed that the positive test belonged to a teenager on the team but did not release the teen's identity.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) confirmed that the woman who tested positive is an alternate on the team. She has been sent to a nearby hotel to isolate.

The gymnast was with the team at its training facility outside of Tokyo when she tested positive.

This is part of a growing trend of Olympic athletes and training staff testing positive for COVID-19, including tennis star Coco Gauff.

Statement from USOPC:
"The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women's artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19. In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual's privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicscoronavirus
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC State Fair to announce new details for this year
LATEST: More students return to classrooms
WEATHER: Showers & Storms Through Tuesday
NC liquor shortage causes frustration for Durham pub manager
Wake sheriff sets record straight on rumors of investigation
Former Wolfpack star to be inducted into NC Sports Hall of Fame
Show More
New pastor at Holy Cross Catholic Church makes history
Some exhibits closed as NC Zoo faces hiring troubles
Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID, won't play in Tokyo Olympics
2 teens found safe after going missing in Raven Rock State Park
Man charged after assaulting girl at Wake Forest Walmart, police say
More TOP STORIES News