localish

'Drivable navy destroyer' built on golf cart to honor veterans, raise money for charity

By Zach Ben-Amots
EMBED <>More Videos

Navy ship model built on a golf cart

BRAIDWOOD, Ill. -- Greg Machak has loved building models ever since he was a kid, but nothing comes close to what he built during covid: a drivable navy destroyer model on a golf cart.

The town of Braidwood, Ill., in Chicago's south suburbs has an annual fundraising event for local food pantries, which includes a golf cart competition.

Last year, Machak built a pirate ship on his golf cart and - as you might guess - won first place while helping raise money for charity.

This year's entry was built in honor of Machak's uncle, Joe Vercellotti, who served as chief engineer on the real-life USS Hollister.

"I think it's a tremendous idea of honoring a ship which served honorably," Vercellotti said.

Machak will bring his golf cart to any nearby parade that he can drive it to, but mainly, "I hope that my uncle Joseph is proud of this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
braidwoodnavycraftsveteranshobbieslocalishwlsveteran
LOCALISH
Navy ship model built on a golf cart
Chicago drag show celebrates Pride Month
Tom of Finland house nurtures gay artists
Journey to Middle Earth at Hobbit Café
TOP STORIES
NC State fans welcome back baseball team after being forced to forfeit
Death toll now 5 in Florida condo collapse; 156 unaccounted for
Restaurants, bars hoping to cash in during first full summer weekend
Crabtree Valley Mall holding two-day job fair for nearly 40 businesses
Downtown Cary Park's extreme makeover is underway now
NC State out of College World Series due to COVID-19 protocols
First two NC COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners to be announced Monday
Show More
High Point man accused of killing 19-year-old girlfriend, police say
WEATHER: Fewer Storms, Still Hot & Humid Tomorrow
5 dead in New Mexico hot air balloon crash
Woman dies in Smithfield duplex fire; 2 others displaced: Officials
What we know about missing people in Fla. condo collapse
More TOP STORIES News