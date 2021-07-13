Pets & Animals

Video: Thousands of fish dropped from plane to restock Utah lake below

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Thousands of fish dropped from plane into Utah lake below

You've heard the phrase "It's raining cats and dogs." Well in Utah, it was raining something else: fish.

Video released by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows thousands of fish being dropped from a plane into a lake below. That is the state's way of restocking 200 of its waterways that sit in higher elevations.

The agency says it's a very effective method with a high survival rate that's been around for decades.

"We used to load fish into milk cans and we needed horses to get us into these remote areas. The aerial method of stocking is much quicker and less stressful for the fish," the agency said on its YouTube page.

One plane can deliver 35,000 fish in a single flight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsutahfishanimals
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC Wildlife monitoring bear in tree at Raleigh hospital
Woman gets third COVID-19 shot after OK from doctors
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Democrats vow to push back against 'Jim Crow 2.0 style' laws
Raleigh-Durham named 2nd best place to live in the US
Show More
IRS to send out child tax credit monthly checks this week
Corpse flower at NC State to bloom soon
4 wolf-dog hybrids on loose after escaping Orange County enclosure
Thick smoke from recycling center closes road in Raleigh
NC woman encourages COVID vaccinations after battle with virus
More TOP STORIES News