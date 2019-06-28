MacKenzie Lueck case: Utah police arrest man on suspicion of kidnapping, murder of SoCal college student

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- A man has been arrested on suspicion of the kidnapping and aggravated murder of 23-year-old MacKenzie Lueck, a Southern California college student who had gone missing in Utah, authorities announced Friday.

At a morning news conference, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown named 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi as the suspect taken into custody by a police SWAT team. Ajayi, who had previously been considered a person of interest in the case, was also accused of desecration of a body.

"This is one of the most difficult phone calls I've ever made," Brown said after he told the victim's parents about the arrest. "We are devastated and heartbroken by this news,"

A search warrant was served Wednesday at the suspect's home, where investigators said multiple items of evidence were discovered and reviewed by detectives.

They also removed a vehicle from the home. Police have also been searching for a mattress given away from the residence last week.

Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a Salt Lake City park. Police said she met an unidentified person at 3 a.m.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

