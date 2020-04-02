Weather

Break out the sunscreen! UV Index slated to be highest of 2020 on Thursday for central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're headed outside on Thursday, you'll want to have the sunscreen handy.

Don't be fooled by the chilly morning as the UV Index will be right on the line of 7 to 8 today. That means a sunburn time in 20 to 30 minutes or less. This is the highest reading of 2020.



The rising number is typical of springtime in North Carolina and we will continue to creep up over the next month or two. In the summertime, it can actually go 11!

We'll see highs in the mid-60s today and upper 60s on Friday before seeing some 70s during the weekend.
