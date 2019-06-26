V Foundation Charity Auction starts July 1

Raleigh (WTVD) -- The 27th annual Espy Awards ceremony is being held on July 10th in Los Angeles, California.As part of the Espy's, The Jimmy V Award will be given out to a deserving member of the sports world.But from July 1st through the 10th you can take part in a charity auction without ever leaving your home.You can bid on items like having a private meet and greet with Jennifer Lopez. More information on the charity auction