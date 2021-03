VA man wanted by US Marshals for killing mother, daughter

Kenyatta F, Jones is facing two charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm Courtesy of Norfolk Police Department

NORFOLK, Va. -- A Virginia man accused of killing a mother and a daughter at a Norfolk apartment complex is on the run, ABC-affiliate WVEC reports U.S. Marshals and the Norfolk Police Department are searching for 27-year-old Kenyatta Ferrell Jones in connection to a shooting on Friday that left 52-year-old Alicia A. Hereford and 23-year-old Morgan B. Bazemore dead.Police confirmed that Hereford was the mother of Bazemore.Jones is described as standing 6-feet tall, 220 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.Jones is facing two charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm from the Norfolk Police Department.Police have not released a motive behind the crime at this time.Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Department at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.