Virginia teen found safe, alleged captor in custody

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WTVD) -- A 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly 10 days has been found safe Wednesday night after she went missing in the company of a 33-year-old man.

Virginia State Police has cancelled an AMBER ALERT for Isabel Shae Hicks of Bumpass, Virginia after she had been found safe.

Police feared her alleged abductor Bruce William Lynch Jr. was armed and potentially dangerous.

A family friend told an ABC-affiliate in Richmond, WRIC her alleged Lynch was taken into custody without incident in Caroline County following a traffic stop.

"Miss Hicks has been safely located and Lynch taken into custody," Virginia State Police said in a statement. "The Louisa County Sheriff's Office will provide an update shortly ... please be patient, as they're still in the midst of the investigation and arrest."

ABC News contributed to this report.
