Fully vaccinated Americans can soon travel to the UK

We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK 👪



From 2nd August at 4am people from these countries will be able to come to the England from an amber country without having to quarantine if they're fully vaxxed 💉 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 28, 2021

LONDON -- Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe can enter England without quarantining starting next week.The British government says people who have received both doses of a vaccine approved by the FDA in the U.S. or the European Medicines Agency, can take pre- and post-arrival coronavirus tests instead of self-isolating.There is one exception: France, which Britain has dubbed a higher risk because of the presence of the beta variant of the coronavirus. Visitors from France will continue to face a British quarantine.Currently only people who have been vaccinated in Britain can skip 10 days of quarantine when arriving from most of Europe or North America. The move to boost Britain's ailing travel industry comes despite rising coronavirus cases.The rule change takes effect Monday and only applies to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will decide whether to follow suit.