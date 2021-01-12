Cars line up before 4 a.m. for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Johnston County

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The Johnston County Health Department is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Benson on Tuesday.
Cars were lined up at West Johnston High School in Benson before 4 a.m., despite the clinic not being scheduled to start until 10 a.m. One man told ABC11's Anthony Wilson that he had been in line since before midnight.
Cars for the 10 a.m. #COVID19 drive through clinic lined up before a man who apparently qualifies for the shot (you must be 75 +) arrived and got into a waiting car. 500 doses available at Weet Johnston HS, 1st come 1st served until supplies run out today. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/yWg4tTkmjH— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) January 12, 2021
It's believed the clinic has enough doses for 500. The clinic is for individuals in Phase 1B, Group 1 which includes anyone 75 years or older.
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to speak Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 with an update on the state's coronavirus response. Gov. Cooper's briefing comes after the state announced 5,936 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The update will be carried live on ABC11 and abc11.com.
In Durham, more than 30 firefighters across five stations are out for possible COVID-19 exposure.
There have been more than 90 million global cases of the coronavirus since last year, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
President-elect Joe Biden received his second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Chief Justice of the U.S. John Roberts has also gotten both doses.
MONDAY
4:34 p.m.
The Cumberland County Department of Public Health will hold COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinics this week at the Crown Expo Center, 1960 Coliseum Drive, for people in Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Group 1, which is anyone 75 years of age and older, regardless of health conditions.
Phase 1a is for health care workers at high risk for exposure and staff and residents at long-term care facilities.
Clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday while supplies last. Vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
People should expect long lines and come prepared to wait. Visit the County's vaccine website for additional instructions.
12:42 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department said it has 45 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday for a total of 5,514 positive cases.
One new death was reported. In all, 69 people have died countywide of COVID-19 issues.
Sampson County is expecting a high turnout at its drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sampson County Expo Center on Wednesday.
Some important reminders:
- Vaccinations at this event are free, but only for Sampson County residents 75 years of age and older. Participants are encouraged to bring verification of date of birth.
- Persons who have had any vaccine in the last 14 days will not be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine at this event. Future clinics will be scheduled for those unable to be vaccinated.
- Persons receiving the vaccine should plan to remain in a designated "parking/waiting" area for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine for observation by public health staff.
- Access to the Sampson Expo Center parking lot will NOT be open until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning
- Vaccines will be administered to those eligible until supplies last.
12:30 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 5,936 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That's about half the number of cases in recent days, however, Mondays historically have underreported numbers and the number of completed tests reported on Monday was also significantly under what is has been the last few days.
After a drop in hospitalizations reported on Sunday, the numbers increased again Monday to 3,843 currently hospitalized.
422 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals in the last 24 hours. 247 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted in that same time frame.
11 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,578.
The percent of positive tests is at 13.9 percent, well above the state's goal of 5 percent.
12:05 p.m.
Halifax County will be offering COVID 19 vaccinations at Halifax Community College Building 700 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, depending on availability of vaccine.
The Halifax County Health Department will continue to vaccinate group 1A and 1B-1 Tuesday at Halifax Community College, Building 700 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
1A group includes health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas, health care workers administering the vaccine, long-term care staff and residents - people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes.
1B-1 group includes anyone 75 years and older, regardless of health status or living situation
1B-2 group includes health care workers and frontline essential workers 50 years and older.
Limited vaccine may prevent the health department from starting 1B-2 this week, the Halifax County Health Department noted.
12 p.m.
California has hit another grim coronavirus milestone.
Data from John Hopkins University on Monday showed the nation's most populous state has recorded more than 30,000 deaths since the pandemic started nearly a year ago.
Deaths have exploded since a COVID-19 surge began in October. It took the state six months to record its first 10,000 deaths. But in barely a month the total rose from 20,000 to 30,000.
Over the weekend, the state reported a two-day record of 1,163 deaths. Hospitalizations also have exploded and many hospitals are stretched to the limit. Health officials have warned the worst is yet to come later this month.
11 a.m.
Germany's BioNTech, which developed the first COVID-19 vaccination on the market with American partner Pfizer, says it expects to produce 2 billion doses in 2021 with ramped-up manufacturing.
Company CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin says with three manufacturing sites in the United States and three in Europe operating or coming online soon, it expects to approximately double the number of doses committed for this fiscal year.
The company said in a presentation Monday to the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference that it is also looking to expand the people able to receive its vaccine to include pregnant women and children, among others.
As of Jan 10, the company says it has already shipped 32.9 million doses of its vaccine. The vaccine was 95% effective in trials.
The company's vaccine currently has to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, making delivery to remote areas difficult. But the company says it's working on a more stable version.
10 a.m.
Stocks are slipping Monday as trading cools on Wall Street and in markets around the world following their strong record-setting runs.
The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower in afternoon trading and on pace to take a breather from a four-day winning streak that carried it to more all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 30 points, or 0.1%, at 31,067, as of 12:41 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% lower.
Analysts said a pullback was no surprise following the big rally recently for everything from stocks to bond yields to commodities amid a wave of optimism. With Democrats set to take control of Washington, investors expect Congress to try soon to deliver more stimulus to the economy through larger cash payments for Americans and other programs. That's building on top of enthusiasm already built about a powerful economic recovery coming later this year as COVID-19 vaccines roll out.
8 a.m.
Coronavirus infections have now surpassed 90 million confirmed cases, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of a disease that has now killed nearly 2 million worldwide.
The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just 10 weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. COVID-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October.
As of early Monday, John Hopkins counted 90,260,464 infections confirmed by government and other entities tracking cases.
The United States, now with more than 22.2 million infections, has confirmed the most cases and most deaths in the world. The number of U.S. cases was more than double that of India, which has recorded nearly 10.5 million infections.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina is continuing the transition to Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan. The state is working on administering doses to residents who are 75 years of age or older.
Wake County hospitals such as WakeMed are preparing for Phase 1B to help people 75 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine. Wake County Public Health officials want to begin the process on Jan. 19. A phone number to set up an appointment will be set up later in the week. People will also be able to arrange an appointment online.
The vaccine used for Phase 1B needs two shots for protection.
The Phase 1B rollout will start in other parts of the area this week as well. Cape Fear Valley Health, the Moore County Health Department and the Lenoir County Livestock Arena will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days. Last week, people flocked to COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the state. Local health organizations are hoping to streamline the process.
In Raleigh this week, COVID-19 testing clinics will be held at Biltmore Hills Park and Buffaloe Road Athletic Park. Ting Park in Holly Springs will also be a testing site. No appointment is necessary.
President-elect Joe Biden will receive his second dose of the vaccine on Monday.
SUNDAY
3:25 p.m.
Cape Fear Valley Health announced that it will be opening scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines starting Wednesday, January 13 for all of its hospital campuses including Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville and Cape Fear Valley hospitals in Hoke and Bladen counties.
The health care system says it is currently vaccinating Phases 1B, group 1, which includes individuals ages 75 and older, as well as continuing vaccinating first and second doses for health care workers in Phase 1A.
For those looking to schedule an appointment, click here.
Cape Fear Valley Health will also be offering one more day for walk-in "first come, first serve" clinic on Tuesday, January 12 at the Medical Center and Hoke Hospital.
11:15 a.m.
Following three days of record-shattering COVID-19 metrics, the state is reporting 8,833 new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 623,188.
With 95 percent of hospitals reporting, 3,774 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized in North Carolina.
According to NCDHHS data, 368 ICU and 5,056 inpatient hospital beds are empty across the state.
142 more North Carolinians have died from the virus, bringing the total to 7,567.
The daily percent of positive tests is at 13.7%, down slightly from Saturday's 14.8 percent.
7:20 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 22,138,725 COVID-19 cases throughout the United States since March.
