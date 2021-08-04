Why it's important to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card

On Tuesday, New York City announced plans to require proof of vaccination to enter venues ranging from restaurants to gyms, becoming the first major US city to do so.
The announcement came as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to increase across the country, stemming from the more transmissible Delta variant.
On Wednesday, ABC11 asked Gov. Roy Cooper his thoughts on the possibility of localities in the state moving forward with their own mandates.
"We want to encourage businesses to do things that will get their employees vaccinated, and I applaud things getting their customers vaccinated. Some businesses have made the decision that we just want vaccinated people here so that we can tell all of our customers and our employees that they're going to be much safer because everybody's vaccinated," said Cooper, though he did not directly address specific policies.
Last week, Cooper announced state workers would need to be vaccinated or wear a mask and get tested weekly. At that time, NCDHHS also updated guidance to private sector businesses, encouraging them at a minimum to verify the vaccination status of their workers.
While there are no similar city, county, or statewide COVID-19 vaccination requirements in North Carolina, some businesses have opted to implement their own restrictions. Players Retreat, a popular sports bar across the street from NC State's campus, is requiring proof of vaccination to eat or drink inside, though outdoor table seating is open to all guests regardless to status.
Upon receiving your vaccination, you'll be given a vaccination card noting when and where you were vaccinated, as well as which version of the vaccine you received. For those who received a vaccine at a North Carolina provider and gave them your e-mail address, NCDHHS provides steps on how to view, download, or print your information. Private retailers like CVS and Walmart are also offering digital versions.
You can take or scan your card onto your phone, though you should not laminate it in the event a booster shot is eventually necessary.
On Sunday, TSA reported more than 2.2 million travelers passed through checkpoints, a new pandemic-era high. Vaccination is a prerequisite for travel in some territories, with most allowing travel to all guests, though with stricter testing and quarantine requirements for those who are not yet vaccinated. Before traveling, it is important that you look up the specific rules and regulations of that country, as most require paperwork to be uploaded prior to arrival.
The CDC provides a COVID-19 risk assessment on a country-by-country basis ranging from Level 1: COVID-19 Low to Level 4: COVID-19 Very High. The interactive took includes recommendations for people, including warnings to "avoid travel" to some countries.
