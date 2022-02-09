Family & Parenting

Inexpensive, creative ways to enjoy Valentine's Day with your family, friends

Valentine's Day can really break the bank if you're not careful. A new study suggests Americans are planning to spend around $200 this year.

But you do not have to break the bank to have a fun Valentine's Day!

ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy got creative and came up with a few fun (and inexpensive) activities that families could try this year. Check out the video in the above media player to see what she came up with.
