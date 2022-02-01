NC Assisted living residents ask for cards for Valentine's Day

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina retirement community hopes you will do something sweet for its residents this Valentine's Day. Victorian Senior Care Assisted Living is asking the public to mail Valentine's cards for the senior citizens living at the 12 locations across North Carolina.
The senior care center has been getting a lot of requests for pen pals since going viral in 2020 amid the pandemic when they asked for letters. Staff members said rather than pen pals this year they would love to see their residents receive Valentine's cards ahead of Feb. 14. Residents love the idea.
"We will be thankful for them," said Shirley Davis, a resident of Phoenix Assisted Care in Cary. " So, that will make them feel better and make them happy, you know?"
Resident Florence Brown loves receiving letters from pen pals all over the world and is looking forward to the possibility of receiving Valentine's cards this year, too.
"It just means so much," Brown said. "From the bottom of my heart, for taking the time. Thank you so much for sending Valentine's and I wish you the most happiest Valentine's Day and much love."
Valentine's cards can be sent to any of the 12 Victorian Senior Care Centers or to have cards dispersed at multiple sites across the state mail to:
Victorian Senior Care Corporate Office
Valentine's 2022
4270 Heath Dairy Rd
Randleman, NC 27317
(phone) 336-495-2700
