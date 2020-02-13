Psychologists provide advice for those who feeling anxious, depressed around Valentine's Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're feeling depressed or anxious about Valentine's Day, you're not alone.Psychologists said the holiday can bring different emotions, depending on your relationship status.If you're single, experts advised not to get caught up in the commercial side of the day.Instead, spend time focusing on the loving relationships that you have.Experts also said couples anxious about Valentine's Day should communicate their expectations with their partner"One thing i would recommend for couples is for them to talk about what their hopes and desires are for Valentine's Day for each person," said Dr. Noga Zerubavel, a psychologist and relationship counselor at Duke University. "Think about how they can help manifest those hopes for one another. And in terms of how to talk about that--I would recommend framing it in terms of what one would hope for or like, rather than in past disappointments."And if you're in a relationship that's strained, psychologists said it's common for people to reflect around Valentine's Day to determine if the relationship is right for them.