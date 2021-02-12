the white house

Jill Biden installs special Valentine's Day decorations on White House lawn

WASHINGTON -- First lady Jill Biden had installed before dawn Friday special Valentine's Day artwork on the north lawn of the White House: giant pink, white and red hearts that resemble the popular candy.

President Joe Biden stepped out with his wife early on Friday morning to inspect the colorful artwork. The huge hearts have single words printed on them such as unity, kindness, healing, compassion, love and courage. One of the hearts was signed, "Love, Jill."

The president told reporters that Valentine's Day is the first lady's "favorite day." Jill Biden said people are feeling "a little down" with the pandemic so she just wanted to do something to bring "a little joy. A little hope."

Her office said in a statement: "As you may know, the first lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine's Day has always been one of her favorite holidays."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvalentine's dayjill bidenthe white housejoe biden
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
THE WHITE HOUSE
Dems end opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake, Durham, Orange now included in Winter Weather Advisory
Durham woman gets COVID-19 vaccine on GMA
Video captures 9-year-old girl's cries after being pepper-sprayed by police
'A good mom': Family members remember the life of Brittany Smith
Nikki Haley: 'We shouldn't have listened' to Trump
LATEST: Walgreens starts vaccinations today
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
Show More
Family, friends of slain Raleigh UPS driver grieve after senseless murder
CDC expected to release new guidelines for reopening schools today
Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears' father
Market House supporters plead with Fayetteville leaders to leave it be
What to know as pharmacies gear up to administer COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News