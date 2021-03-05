crash

Van crashes into outdoor dining area, bus stop in New York City; 7 injured

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- A van crashed through an outdoor dining setup and a bus stop in New York City Friday morning, injuring seven people.

The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. at 50th Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan.

Five adults and two children were injured. Officials said none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Citizen App



The van struck another vehicle, went through a bus stop taking down a pole, jumped the sidewalk, and hit a street sign before coming to a stop.

The driver of the van, which came to a rest against scaffolding more than a block away, was taken in for questioning by police.

The FDNY requested the Department of Buildings to do a structural integrity check of a building that was struck in the crash.

Firefighters secured the scaffolding and debris.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycar crashpedestrian struckcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
Girl may have permanent brain damage from Reid crash: Lawyer
Mother killed when wheel smashes through windshield in TX
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NTSB: Pilot shut off wrong engine in fatal 2017 helicopter crash
Man arrested in Raleigh double homicide
Fake heiress who scammed NYC elite speaks out after prison release
Man devastated by COVID gets rare double lung transplant
LATEST: Wake County sends 4,000 vaccine doses to other providers
Stimulus check updates: Dems trim jobless benefits, Senate debates COVID relief bill
Families plead for restrictions to be loosened in NC nursing homes
Show More
Ginger Zee joins the First Alert Team for Severe Weather townhall
Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic
'Golden Mummies of Egypt' exhibit opens at NC Museum of Art
FBI arrests Trump appointee Federico Klein in connection with Capitol riot
'WandaVision,' a sitcom sendup, was a pandemic parable, too
More TOP STORIES News