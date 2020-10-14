fatal shooting

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Vance County home, sheriff says

VANCE COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) -- One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Vance County home Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff, the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near the front door of a home near David Street and Main Street.

One person of interest has been detained, according to the sheriff.

Officials told ABC11 all of the victims are family members.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
