Windshields smashed, 4 cars damaged by vandals who struck Durham neighborhood

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vandals damaged four vehicles on Green Street near downtown Durham over the weekend.

Neighbor Natalie Lane woke up Sunday to learn that her windshield and driver's side window had been smashed.

"It just shattered all the way across. I had glass all in my seat. I had to take out my seat covers. My whole window was gone," stated Lane who had just purchased her Honda Accord two months ago. "When I saw it, I called the police."

Lane's car took the worst beating. She said vandals even stole money and jewelry hidden inside.

"I work too hard. I'm a single mom. I have kids. It's time for school to go back. But I have a $500 deductible I've got to pay for somebody's kids-going around here vandalizing people's cars," Lane said.

The weekend vandals hit vehicles parked along Green Street. Neighbors said nothing like this has ever happened here.

Now they are concerned.

"If they get that bold to do that. They can break out a window to come into our home whether we are there or not," said one neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

Neighbors said Durham police officers are telling them another neighborhood was hit like this two weeks ago.

"I refuse to leave behind some hoodlums. I refuse," stated Lane who will have to miss work Monday to get her car repaired.

"Get a handle on your children. Because I doubt an adult would go around doing this. It's kids," Lane said.

Call Durham Police Department if you have information that can help. You can leave an anonymous tip on the Crimestoppers line. 919-683-1200
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policevandalismcar
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old girl shot in back after argument at Durham duplex
Man arrested after trying to run over deputy, leading him on chase
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, July 15
Trump moves to end asylum protections for Central Americans
Shark bites teen girl while she's boogie boarding
Mom forgives teen who accidentally killed 15-year-old son
Hot weather, high heat index to stick around
Show More
Officials: 19-year-old driver fell asleep before fatal U.S. 70 crash
High levels of fecal bacteria found in Neuse River, nonprofit says
13-year-old leads police on chase that ends in fiery crash in backyard
Therapy dog stolen from outside grocery store reunited with owner
Woman steals her stolen vehicle back from thieves
More TOP STORIES News