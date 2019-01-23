Vandals damage Wake Forest soccer field by doing doughnuts

Police are trying to track down whoever damaged the field at Smith Creek Soccer Center in Wake Forest.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wake Forest leaders said the vandalism happened sometime Sunday or Monday. It involved at least one vehicle doing doughnuts on the field.

Town leaders discovered the deep tire tracks and damaged turf Tuesday morning.

"I'm disgusted that someone would so callously cause so much damage," said Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Director Ruben Wall. "Our park maintenance staff take great pride in maintaining all our parks, so this act will not be taken lightly."

Wall said it will cost around $300 to repair the field.

Anyone with information about who is responsible is asked to call Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.
