Vandals wrote 'Satan rules!' on North Carolina church, police say

MARSHALL, N.C. -- North Carolina authorities say they caught two people vandalizing a Baptist church with caricatures of the devil and the phrase "Satan rules!"

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested Gavin Martin Beaudet and Kamia Dae Reed last week in a small town about 15 miles north of Asheville, North Carolina.

News outlets report a sheriff's deputy said they caught the suspects as they were scrawling pictures of a horned devil on the church walls. The suspects then reportedly led officers on a short chase before being caught with stolen property on them.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's department says Beaudet and Reed are charged with breaking and entering a place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering, resisting public officer and injury to real property.
