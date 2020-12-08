Findings of investigation into Fort Hood Army base to be released today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=8589624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of Vanessa Guillen hopes there will be serious change at the Army base in central Texas.

There will be three different press conferences happening today regarding the findings of this report. Stay with @abc13houston for updates! #VanessaGuillen https://t.co/XZ7fQNP9IO — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) December 8, 2020

FORT HOOD, Texas -- The findings of a months-long investigation at Fort Hood are being released today.The investigation was sparked by the murder of Houston native Vanessa Guillen.There is going to be a series of press conferences today to address the findings of the report that was spurred by Guillen's horrific death.One of the biggest moves coming out of the independent report is that leaders in the U.S. Army plan on firing several officers and soldiers in Fort Hood who they believe failed to address what they're calling a "pattern of violence" that led to murders, sexual assaults and suicides.So far this year, 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood have died due to suicide, homicide or accidents, compared to 32 deaths last year and 24 in 2018.Fort Hood is the army base in the United States with the highest number of violent crimes.After the release of the findings of today's report, it's expected there will be changes made not only at Fort Hood, but across the entire Army.The Guillen family has been pushing for changes ever since the loss of Vanessa, who they claim was the target of sexual harassment before going missing from Fort Hood for several months before her body was later discovered.The family's attorney, Natalie Khawam, talked about what they want out of the report."To tell me something is wrong with Fort Hood, everyone knows that. What we're looking to do is to find out how we can fix Fort Hood," Khawam said. "What steps are you going to take to make sure they're protected? We're looking forward to big changes. I'm going to be very vocal about what changes they need to do."The Army Pentagon briefing is at 11 a.m. today. That will be followed by the Fort Hood press conference at 12:15 p.m., and then the Guillen family will speak at 3 p.m. Come back to this post for updates.