LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas Strip to go dark on Oct. 1 to mark anniversary of shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

These are the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
On Monday night at 10 p.m. local time, the Las Vegas Strip will go dark in honor of 58 people who died exactly one year ago.

It was in a now-vacant lot along the Strip that 22,000 people were gathered for the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017. A gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, killing dozens and injuring hundreds in what became the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

RELATED: Remembering the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

On Monday, the city pauses to reflect. A sunrise ceremony included performances from local groups and a 58-second moment of silence.

Just after 10 p.m. PT, the names of each of the victims will be read in a ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden. Around the same time, marquees along the Strip and throughout the area will dim, including the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.



In addition to looking back to remember, those affected by the tragedy are looking forward. Mynda Smith, whose sister Nyesa Davis Tonks was killed that night, started a scholarship fund for children of victims. In the past year, she said she has been able to contact nearly every family.

"It was a heartbreak every time," she told the Associated Press. "This was a tragedy of grand scale. We have a long way to go. But we have to move forward with love and light."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
shootinggun violencelas vegasu.s. & worldlas vegas mass shootingNevadaLas Vegas
Related
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Public figures send love to Vegas after mass shooting
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
58 crosses stand in Las Vegas in honor of victims killed 1 year ago
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
7 injured in crash involving pedestrians in downtown Raleigh
Man shot in stomach in parking lot of Fayetteville bar
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Donations pour in for family who lost all in Florence floodwaters
Grandfather spends retirement rocking sick babies in intensive care
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Cardi B to surrender to cops in alleged assault at strip club
Man arrested for DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
Show More
Cumberland County to spray for mosquitoes after Florence
Police searching for suspect involved in ATM robbery, carjacking
Woman admits to shooting husband after he forced way into home, deputies say
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Siler City
3-year-old child rescued from stolen car in Durham
More News