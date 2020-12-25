I-95 reopen following 3 vehicle crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interstate 95 in Cumberland County is back open following a three car crash on Christmas Eve.Authorities in Godwin responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. Investigators say an SUV was driving erratically and crashed into the back of another car, causing it to go into a guardrail. It also hit a second car.Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.I-95 reopened at 8 p.m. when all vehicles were removed from the roadway and moved to the next exit. It was backed up nearly six miles southbound, during the closure.