4 teenagers charged in death of 17-year-old found near Raleigh Bojangles

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have charged four teenagers in connection with the death of 17-year-old Veronica Baker.

Warrants were obtained charging Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rogers, 18, with felony accessory after the fact to murder. Raleigh police also said a juvenile petition and secure custody order for murder was sought for a 17-year-old in connection with the death of Baker.

Deans, Collins and Rogers have been arrested and were taken to jail.

Baker's body was found shot inside a vehicle in a Bojangles' parking lot on Saturday night.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Raleigh Police Department released the 911 call from Saturday night when Baker was found dead.

The call was made around 8 p.m. on August 15 from the Bojangles located on Jones Sausage Road.

"This is crazy man," the caller can be heard saying. "Man, this is not good right here."

LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL:
EMBED More News Videos



The caller told the 911 operator that the teen was unresponsive in her car in the restaurant's parking lot.

The car had its door wide open and it was still running.

"She's not breathing. I've tried to shake her," he said. "No response, no nothing."

Bojangles management said it is cooperating with police and has handed over surveillance video.

EMBED More News Videos

A body was found at the restaurant on Jones Sausage Road.



The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleigh911 callraleigh newsbody found
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cumberland deputy shoots, kills man with machete: CCSO
Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump
UNC-Chapel Hill students pack up after just moving in
North Carolina nurse takes center stage at DNC
LATEST: App State suspends football practice after 11 COVID-19 cases
'His memory will never die:' Z'Yon Person was shot, killed 1 year ago
Prison release date set for man who killed Michael Jordan's dad
Show More
Area universities grapple with COVID-19 response
Some gyms open in Phase 2 through loophole
UNC faculty members file class action complaint
This Chapel Hill farm lets you watch movies with goats
Raleigh chef, Lenovo come together to help kids during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News