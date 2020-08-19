4 teenagers charged in death of 17-year-old found near Raleigh Bojangles

Warrants were obtained charging Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rogers, 18, with felony accessory after the fact to murder. Raleigh police also said a juvenile petition and secure custody order for murder was sought for a 17-year-old in connection with the death of Baker.
Deans, Collins and Rogers have been arrested and were taken to jail.
Baker's body was found shot inside a vehicle in a Bojangles' parking lot on Saturday night.
Raleigh Police Department released the 911 call from Saturday night when Baker was found dead.
The call was made around 8 p.m. on August 15 from the Bojangles located on Jones Sausage Road.
"This is crazy man," the caller can be heard saying. "Man, this is not good right here."
LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL:
The caller told the 911 operator that the teen was unresponsive in her car in the restaurant's parking lot.
The car had its door wide open and it was still running.
"She's not breathing. I've tried to shake her," he said. "No response, no nothing."
Bojangles management said it is cooperating with police and has handed over surveillance video.
