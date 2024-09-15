VA event in Cary gives veterans opportunity to learn about available benefits

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was pent-up demand for Saturday's Veterans Benefits Live event in Cary.

"We've got a lot of support resources. We've got a lot of nonprofits here because there's a long waiting time for the veterans to see the VA," said Veterans Benefits Live Chair Richard Spyrison. "We bring these people in. That's why we've got the VA hospital here. We've got homeless resources we've got suicide prevention, we've got PTSD, we've got mental health here. They're doing flu shots for veterans."

All the resources and more were much appreciated. The event which was held by the Winston-Salem Veterans Affairs (VA) office gave veterans a chance to learn about available benefits, and to ask any questions they may have.

The event also featured health screenings and a hiring booth.

"They can speed up the process because it takes a long time," said veteran Orlando Harviley.

The VA said 1,100 veterans and survivors attended a recent session in Charlotte.

"You can get so much more done when you're looking at the guy across the table. Just like we're talking right now, rather than looking through it through the computer," said Spyrison. "But the biggest thing is the veteran gets the answers, immediate answers, and he can see the tunnel the light at the end of the tunnel and the VA can make sure that he's on the right track of talking."

The VA said they paid more than $700,000 in retroactive benefits after the Charlotte live event. The veterans at Saturday's event are counting on the one in Cary to fast-track their claims and any care they need.